Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’390 0.6%  SPI 17’311 0.6%  Dow 46’344 1.7%  DAX 22’654 1.2%  Euro 0.9131 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 1.3%  Gold 4’414 -2.1%  Bitcoin 55’860 4.5%  Dollar 0.7868 -0.1%  Öl 100.1 -8.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche1203204NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Xiaomi verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
VNET Group-Aktie im Fokus: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Massiver Ausbau am Drehkreuz München geplant
Sonova-Aktie tiefrot: Trennung von Consumer-Sparte und neue Wachstumsziele
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Deutsche Telekom Aktie 1026592 / DE0005557508

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.03.2026 18:54:54

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
28.77 CHF -1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, March 23, 2026
Share buy-back program – 11th Interim Notification
In the period from March 16, 2026 until, and including, March 20, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of   1,167,214 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 5, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-03-16 229,737 € 331.994,00 7,627,131
2026-03-17 228,733 € 333.450,00 7,627,102
2026-03-18 233,878 € 326.114,00 7,627,089
2026-03-19 236,193 € 322.918,00 7,627,097
2026-03-20 238,673 € 319.563,00 7,627,106
Total 1,167,214  € 326.723,0000 38,135,525
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:  https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 5, 2026 through, and including, March 20, 2026 amounts to 14,640,400 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296270  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten