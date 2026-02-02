Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’374 1.4%  SPI 18’434 1.2%  Dow 49’049 0.3%  DAX 24’751 0.9%  Euro 0.9208 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’983 0.6%  Gold 4’783 -1.7%  Bitcoin 60’831 2.2%  Dollar 0.7792 0.8%  Öl 66.4 -6.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156SAP345952
Top News
Krypto-Exodus: Anleger flüchten aus Aktien von Strategy , Coinbase, Block und Metaplanet
Minen-Sektor im Fokus: Aktien von Barrick, Newmont & Co. erholen sich nach Goldpreis-Rutsch
Disney-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Gewinn übertrifft Erwartungen - auch Umsatz gestiegen
Bank of America-Analyst: Diese Tech-Aktien werden die stärksten KI-Gewinner
Schweizer Börse SIX mit reger Handelstätigkeit zum Jahresstart
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Deutsche Telekom Aktie 1026592 / DE0005557508

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.02.2026 15:35:43

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
26.52 CHF 3.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

02.02.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bekanntmachung gemäss Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 sowie Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
 
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, February 2, 2026
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification
In the period from January 26, 2026 until, and including, January 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,598,339 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 5, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-01-26 337,186 27.0370 9,116,498
2026-01-27 328,176 27.1143 8,898,263
2026-01-28 315,107 26.8943 8,474,582
2026-01-29 308,935 27.4315 8,474,550
2026-01-30 308,935 27.7156 8,562,319
Total 1,598,339 27.2322 43,526,212
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:  https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 5, 2026 through, and including, January 30, 2026 amounts to auf 6,300,444 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

02.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269846  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten