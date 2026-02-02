EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



02.02.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

Bekanntmachung gemäss Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 sowie Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, February 2, 2026

Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification

In the period from January 26, 2026 until, and including, January 30, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,598,339 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 5, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052. Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2026-01-26 337,186 27.0370 9,116,498 2026-01-27 328,176 27.1143 8,898,263 2026-01-28 315,107 26.8943 8,474,582 2026-01-29 308,935 27.4315 8,474,550 2026-01-30 308,935 27.7156 8,562,319 Total 1,598,339 27.2322 43,526,212 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 5, 2026 through, and including, January 30, 2026 amounts to auf 6,300,444 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



