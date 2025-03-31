Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.03.2025 18:52:18

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

31.03.2025 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, March 31, 2025
Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification
In the period from March 24, 2025 until, and including, March 28, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,016,257 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 3, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2025-03-24 202,600 33.5499 6,797,215
2025-03-25 203,550 33.4946 6,817,831
2025-03-26 205,007 33.2593 6,818,385
2025-03-27 203,930 33.4325 6,817,893
2025-03-28 201,170 33.8914 6,817,939
Total 1,016,257 33.5243 34,069,262
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2025 through, and including, March 28, 2025 amounts to 13,154,710 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

31.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2109442  31.03.2025 CET/CEST

