EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

31.03.2025 / 18:52 CET/CEST

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, March 31, 2025

Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification

In the period from March 24, 2025 until, and including, March 28, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,016,257 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 3, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2025-03-24 202,600 33.5499 6,797,215 2025-03-25 203,550 33.4946 6,817,831 2025-03-26 205,007 33.2593 6,818,385 2025-03-27 203,930 33.4325 6,817,893 2025-03-28 201,170 33.8914 6,817,939 Total 1,016,257 33.5243 34,069,262 An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2025 through, and including, March 28, 2025 amounts to 13,154,710 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

