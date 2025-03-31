|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.03.2025 18:52:18
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052 Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 sowie A
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, March 31, 2025
Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification
In the period from March 24, 2025 until, and including, March 28, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,016,257 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 3, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2025 through, and including, March 28, 2025 amounts to 13,154,710 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
31.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2109442 31.03.2025 CET/CEST
