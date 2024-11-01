EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



01.11.2024 / 22:32 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, November 1, 2024

Share buy-back program – 9th Interim Notification



In the period from October 28, 2024 until, and including, November 1, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,801,983 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 02, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-10-28 359,239 28.1780 10,122,637 2024-10-29 357,099 28.3468 10,122,614 2024-10-30 359,867 28.1288 10,122,627 2024-10-31 363,997 27.8096 10,122,611 2024-11-01 361,781 27.9800 10,122,632 Total 1,801,983 28.0875 50,613,121

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.



The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 02, 2024 through, and including, November 1, 2024 amounts to 13,537,213 shares.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



01.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

