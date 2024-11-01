Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
01.11.2024 22:32:20

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

01.11.2024 / 22:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, November 1, 2024
Share buy-back program – 9th Interim Notification

In the period from October 28, 2024 until, and including, November 1, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,801,983 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 02, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-10-28 359,239 28.1780 10,122,637
2024-10-29 357,099 28.3468 10,122,614
2024-10-30 359,867 28.1288 10,122,627
2024-10-31 363,997 27.8096 10,122,611
2024-11-01 361,781 27.9800 10,122,632
Total 1,801,983 28.0875 50,613,121

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 02, 2024 through, and including, November 1, 2024 amounts to 13,537,213 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

01.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2021229  01.11.2024 CET/CEST

