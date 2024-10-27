|
27.10.2024 20:25:34
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, October 27, 2024
Share buy-back program – 8th Interim Notification
In the period from October 21, 2024 until, and including, October 25, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,442,106 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 02, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 02, 2024 through, and including, October 25, 2024 amounts to 11,735,230 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
27.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2016701 27.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|
20:25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20:25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
25.10.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
25.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
25.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
25.10.24
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX nachmittags fester (finanzen.ch)
|
25.10.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 am Freitagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.ch)