EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



27.10.2024 / 20:25 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, October 27, 2024



Share buy-back program – 8th Interim Notification

In the period from October 21, 2024 until, and including, October 25, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,442,106 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 02, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number

of shares Daily weighted

average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-10-21 286,367 28.1049 8,048,316 2024-10-22 291,650 27.5958 8,048,315 2024-10-23 291,313 27.6277 8,048,308 2024-10-24 287,471 27.9969 8,048,297 2024-10-25 285,305 28.2094 8,048,283 Total 1,442,106 27.9047 40,241,519

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:



The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 02, 2024 through, and including, October 25, 2024 amounts to 11,735,230 shares.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, GermanyISIN: DE0005557508Bonn, October 27, 2024Share buy-back program – 8Interim NotificationIn the period from October 21, 2024 until, and including, October 25, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,442,106 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of September 02, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from September 02, 2024 through, and including, October 25, 2024 amounts to 11,735,230 shares.The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

27.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

