EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



30.08.2024 / 19:20 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, August 30, 2024



Share buy-back program – 13th Interim Notification

In the period from August 26, 2024 until, and including, August 30, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,527,000 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-08-26 309,000 25.2282 7,795,514 2024-08-27 307,500 25.3396 7,791,927 2024-08-28 306,000 25.4842 7,798,165 2024-08-29 302,500 25.7330 7,784,233 2024-08-30 302,000 25.7793 7,785,349 Total 1,527,000 25.5129 38,955,188

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, August 30, 2024 amounts to 21,611,146 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, GermanyISIN: DE0005557508Bonn, August 30, 2024Share buy-back program – 13Interim NotificationIn the period from August 26, 2024 until, and including, August 30, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,527,000 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, August 30, 2024 amounts to 21,611,146 shares.The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

30.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

