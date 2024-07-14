Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
14.07.2024 21:25:37

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
23.28 CHF -0.18%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

14.07.2024 / 21:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 14, 2024
Share buy-back program – 6th Interim Notification

In the period from July 8, 2024 until, and including, July 12, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,650,833 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-07-08 322.833 23.9364 7,727,460
2024-07-09 347,000 23.6966 8,222,720
2024-07-10 327,500 23.8071 7,796,825
2024-07-11 327,500 23.8079 7,797,087
2024-07-12 326,000 23.9146 7,796,160
Total 1,650,833 23.8325 39,340,252

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 12, 2024 amounts to 10,452,890 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

 

14.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1945707  14.07.2024 CET/CEST

