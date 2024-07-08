Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’052 0.4%  SPI 16’058 0.3%  Dow 39’301 -0.2%  DAX 18’472 0.0%  Euro 0.9718 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’970 -0.2%  Gold 2’359 -1.4%  Bitcoin 50’155 0.2%  Dollar 0.8967 0.1%  Öl 86.0 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Citi warnt: Der US-Aktienmarkt ist anfällig für ein Sommergewitter
Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin kritisiert Krypto-Regulierung und bietet eigenen Lösungsvorschlag
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittag
Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Montagmittag im Plus
Suche...
ZERO Depot
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2024 18:41:25

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Telekom-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Telekom
23.05 CHF -0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

08.07.2024 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 8, 2024

Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification

In the period from July 1, 2024 until, and including, July 5, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,699,950 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-07-01 348,000 23.6482 8,229,574
2024-07-02 349,750 23.5331 8,230,702
2024-07-03 348,000 23.6588 8,233,262
2024-07-04 327,500 23.7931 7,792,240
2024-07-05 326,700 23.8719 7,798,950
Total 1,699,950 24.4078 40,284,728

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 5, 2024 amounts to 8.802.057 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

08.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1941819  08.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941819&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten