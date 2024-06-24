Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.06.2024 22:53:05

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
22.12 CHF 2.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2024 / 22:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, June 24, 2024
Share buy-back program – 3rd Interim Notification

In the period from June 17, 2024 until, and including, June 21, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,899,500 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-06-17 382,500 22.6418 8,659,554
2024-06-18 381,500 22.6987 8,659,554
2024-06-19 378,500 22.8568 8,651,299
2024-06-20 379,000 22.8602 8,664,016
2024-06-21 378,000 22.9034 8,657,485
Total 1,899,500 22.7922 43,291,908
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, June 21, 2024 amounts to 5,352,807 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

24.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1932005  24.06.2024 CET/CEST

