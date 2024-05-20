Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’038 0.8%  SPI 16’038 0.7%  Dow 39’968 -0.1%  DAX 18’769 0.4%  Euro 0.9880 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’074 0.2%  Gold 2’426 0.5%  Bitcoin 62’034 2.9%  Dollar 0.9094 0.0%  Öl 83.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Chubb4432874Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Metasphere Labs133358397ams24924656
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q1-Portfolio: Das hat sich in George Soros' Depot getan
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Montagmittag im Plus
Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt zu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.05.2024 19:00:04

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Telekom-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Telekom
21.73 CHF 0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

20.05.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, May 20, 2024
Share buy-back program –8th  Interim Notification
In the period from May 13, 2024 until, and including, May 17, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1.660.200 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-05-13 332,600 21.9667 7,306,125
2024-05-14 332,500 21.9873 7,310,765
2024-05-15 329,700 22.1576 7,305,362
2024-05-16 332,700 21.9590 7,305,754
2024-05-17 332,700 21.9544 7,304,227
Total 1,660,200 21.8050 36,532,233


An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from March, 25, 2024 through, and including, Mai 17, 2024 amounts to 10.269.204 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 
 
 

20.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1906343  20.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906343&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten