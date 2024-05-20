EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



20.05.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, May 20, 2024

Share buy-back program –8th Interim Notification

In the period from May 13, 2024 until, and including, May 17, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1.660.200 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-05-13 332,600 21.9667 7,306,125 2024-05-14 332,500 21.9873 7,310,765 2024-05-15 329,700 22.1576 7,305,362 2024-05-16 332,700 21.9590 7,305,754 2024-05-17 332,700 21.9544 7,304,227 Total 1,660,200 21.8050 36,532,233



An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from March, 25, 2024 through, and including, Mai 17, 2024 amounts to 10.269.204 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



