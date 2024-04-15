Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’453 0.6%  SPI 15’168 0.8%  Dow 38’191 0.6%  DAX 18’156 1.3%  Euro 0.9723 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’023 1.4%  Gold 2’334 -0.4%  Bitcoin 60’070 0.1%  Dollar 0.9149 0.1%  Öl 89.1 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Temenos1245391Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Logitech2575132
Top News
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Montagshandel mit Gewinnen
Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus
Pluszeichen in Zürich: SLI in Grün
Suche...
0% Kommission

Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2024 16:06:15

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Telekom-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Telekom
20.57 CHF -0.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2024 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 15, 2024
Share buy-back program – 3rd Interim Notification
In the period from April 11, 2024 until, and including, April 12, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 703,041 within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
2024-04-11 340,367 21,3568 7,269,154
2024-04-12 362,674 21,2852 7,719,586
Total 703,041 21,3210 14,988,740

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from March, 25, 2024 through, and including, April 12, 2024 amounts to 3,463,741 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1880807  15.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11.04.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG
04.04.24 Deutsche Telekom Overweight Barclays Capital
15.03.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.02.24 Deutsche Telekom Buy UBS AG
27.02.24 Deutsche Telekom Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 UBS KeyInvest: Was wird aus der Zinswende?
09:18 Marktüberblick: Dollar als sicherer Hafen gesucht
08:59 SMI-Talfahrt hält an
08:33 Börse Aktuell – Kurseinbruch und Ölpreisschock bleiben aus
12.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Nvidia
12.04.24 Five Reasons the 2024 Bitcoin Halving is Different
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
11.04.24 Ölpreis beflügelt
11.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’928.04 19.09 D1SSMU
Short 12’146.38 13.97 SSYM8U
Short 12’611.80 8.88 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’440.64 15.04.2024 16:07:41
Long 10’953.54 18.77 SSRM9U
Long 10’725.66 13.71 SSQMQU
Long 10’271.01 8.88 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar
Bitcoin-Kurs im freien Fall: Wochentief
Temenos-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Unabhängiger Untersuchungsbericht zu Hindenburg-Vorwürfen entlastet Temenos
Verhaltene Reaktion: Bitcoin zeigt kurzzeitige Beeinträchtigung durch Nahost-Spannungen
Fisker im Schlussverkauf? Deutsche Bank sucht Käufer für Elektroautobauer
Euro-Dollar-Kurs auf tiefstem Stand seit November - Dollar zum Franken wenig bewegt
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Frugalismus: So kann man schon mit 40 Jahren in Rente gehen
Tesla-Aktie verzeichnet Verluste: Gerüchte über bevorstehende Entlassungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit