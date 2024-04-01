EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, April 1st, 2024

Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification

In the period from March 25, 2024 until, and including, March 28, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,380,500 within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-03-25 349,000 22.0182 7,684,369 2024-03-26 347,100 22.1500 7,688,277 2024-03-27 343,000 22.4017 7,683,769 2024-03-28 341,400 22.5257 7,690,281 Total 1,380,500 22.2721 30,746,696

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from March, 25, 2024 through, and including, March 28, 2024 amounts to 1,380,500 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



