Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
01.04.2024 16:50:20

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
22.03 CHF 1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

01.04.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, April 1st, 2024
Share buy-back program – 1st Interim Notification
In the period from March 25, 2024 until, and including, March 28, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,380,500 within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 25, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€)
       
2024-03-25 349,000 22.0182 7,684,369
2024-03-26 347,100 22.1500 7,688,277
2024-03-27 343,000 22.4017 7,683,769
2024-03-28 341,400 22.5257 7,690,281
Total 1,380,500 22.2721 30,746,696

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from March, 25, 2024 through, and including, March 28, 2024 amounts to 1,380,500 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

01.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1870919  01.04.2024 CET/CEST

