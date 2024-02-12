|
12.02.2024 13:03:55
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, February 12, 2024
Share buy-back program – 6th Interim Notification
In the period from February 5, 2024 until, and including, February 9, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,682,700 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 9, 2024 amounts to 9,092,396 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AG
|05.02.24
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.01.24
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|Barclays Capital
