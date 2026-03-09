EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



09.03.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

9 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a number of 1,543,796 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 03 March 2026 20,719 46.4551 962,503.22 Xetra 03 March 2026 10,892 46.4698 506,149.06 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 03 March 2026 1,593 46.4569 74,005.84 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 03 March 2026 1,034 46.4593 48,038.92 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 05 March 2026 471,747 46.1534 21,772,727.99 Xetra 05 March 2026 227,199 46.2563 10,509,385.10 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 05 March 2026 26,771 46.3641 1,241,213.32 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 05 March 2026 55,709 46.0669 2,566,340.93 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 06 March 2026 462,205 46.0828 21,299,700.57 Xetra 06 March 2026 195,579 46.0852 9,013,297.33 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 06 March 2026 22,684 46.0754 1,045,174.37 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 06 March 2026 47,664 46.0319 2,194,064.48 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 1,543,796

46.1412

71,232,601.13

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 6 March 2026 amounts to 3,811,782 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.