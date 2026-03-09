Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DHL Group Aktie

09.03.2026 16:56:25

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DHL Group
40.94 CHF -1.47%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

09.03.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

9 March 2026

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 2 March 2026 until and including 6 March 2026, a number of 1,543,796 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code)
03 March 2026 20,719 46.4551 962,503.22 Xetra
03 March 2026 10,892 46.4698 506,149.06 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
03 March 2026 1,593 46.4569 74,005.84 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
03 March 2026 1,034 46.4593 48,038.92 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
05 March 2026 471,747 46.1534 21,772,727.99 Xetra
05 March 2026 227,199 46.2563 10,509,385.10 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
05 March 2026 26,771 46.3641 1,241,213.32 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
05 March 2026 55,709 46.0669 2,566,340.93 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
06 March 2026 462,205 46.0828 21,299,700.57 Xetra
06 March 2026 195,579 46.0852 9,013,297.33 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
06 March 2026 22,684 46.0754 1,045,174.37 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
06 March 2026 47,664 46.0319 2,194,064.48 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
Total 1,543,796
 		 46.1412
 		 71,232,601.13  

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 1 December 2025 until and including 6 March 2026 amounts to 3,811,782 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2288148  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

