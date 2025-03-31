|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
31.03.2025 18:52:57
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
31 March 2025
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 24 March 2025 until and including 28 March 2025, a number of 0 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 03 December 2024 until and including 28 March 2025 amounts to 5,175,313 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
31.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2109422 31.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
18:54
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:54
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:52
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:52
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:51
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:51
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 in Rot (finanzen.ch)