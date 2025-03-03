Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’167 1.3%  SPI 17’353 1.2%  Dow 43’191 -1.5%  DAX 23’147 2.6%  Euro 0.9404 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’541 1.4%  Gold 2’894 1.2%  Bitcoin 77’247 -9.1%  Dollar 0.8965 -0.7%  Öl 71.5 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Ehemaliger Tesla-Fan wird zum Bären: Stürzt die Tesla-Aktie 2025 noch weiter ab?
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Montagshandel im Minus
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Minus
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich leichter
Suche...
DHL Group Aktie [Valor: 1124244 / ISIN: DE0005552004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.03.2025 23:04:21

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DHL Group
36.33 CHF 4.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2025 / 23:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

03 March 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 February 2025 until and including 28 February 2025, a number of 49,229 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
24 Feb 2025 9,857 37.2002 366,682.37
25 Feb 2025 12,733 37.2851 474,751.18
26 Feb 2025 1,417 37.4721 53,097.97
27 Feb 2025 12,555 37.4198 469,805.59
28 Feb 2025 12,667 37.5968 476,238.67
 
Total		 49,229 37.3880 1,840,575.77

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 03 December 2024 until and including 28 February 2025 amounts to 5,140,358 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


03.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2094621  03.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094621&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?