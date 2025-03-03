EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

03 March 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 24 February 2025 until and including 28 February 2025, a number of 49,229 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 24 Feb 2025 9,857 37.2002 366,682.37 25 Feb 2025 12,733 37.2851 474,751.18 26 Feb 2025 1,417 37.4721 53,097.97 27 Feb 2025 12,555 37.4198 469,805.59 28 Feb 2025 12,667 37.5968 476,238.67

Total 49,229 37.3880 1,840,575.77

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 03 December 2024 until and including 28 February 2025 amounts to 5,140,358 shares.

