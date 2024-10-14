|
14.10.2024 13:06:10
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG
/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
14 October 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 07 October 2024 until and including 11 October 2024, a number of 392,801 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 11 October 2024 amounts to 11,813,136 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
14.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2007961 14.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:02
|DAX 40-Papier DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
11.10.24
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.24
|DAX aktuell: DAX beendet die Donnerstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.24
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
10.10.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)