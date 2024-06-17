EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



17.06.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

17 June 2024

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 10 June 2024 until and including 14 June 2024, a number of 886,596 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 10 Jun 2024 259,394 39.2284 10,175,611.59 11 Jun 2024 114,707 38.5542 4,422,436.62 12 Jun 2024 20,581 38.7276 797,052.74 13 Jun 2024 231,433 38.7006 8,956,595.96 14 Jun 2024 260,481 37.8162 9,850,401.59

Total 886,596 38.5769 34,202,098.50

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 09 May 2024 until and including 14 June 2024 amounts to 3,185,907 shares.

