26.02.2024
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
Deutsche Post AG
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
26 February 2024
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 19 February 2024 until and including 23 February 2024, a number of 28,482 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 23 February 2024 amounts to 11,988,234 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
|18.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
