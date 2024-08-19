Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Euroshop Aktie [Valor: 1137569 / ISIN: DE0007480204]
EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Euroshop
18.58 CHF -17.51%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Purchase of treasury shares
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

19.08.2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure
according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

of

Deutsche EuroShop AG,
Hamburg
(ISIN DE0007480204)

Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from 12 August 2024 up to and including 16 August 2024, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 15,000 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price (€)
12.08.2024 3,000 26.0331
13.08.2024 3,000 26.0666
14.08.2024 3,000 26.2942
15.08.2024 3,000 26.9526
16.08.2024 3,000 27.2583


Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 21 December 2023 is 477,234 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).


19.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1970629  19.08.2024 CET/CEST

