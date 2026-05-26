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Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie 21694560 / DE000A1TNUT7

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26.05.2026 09:00:43

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
23.44 CHF 1.48%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

26.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 26 May 2026. – In the period from 18 May 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 9,638 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 and, in the notification of 2 March 2026, extended until no later than 31 July 2026, both in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
18 May 2026 721 25.0743
19 May 2026 2,317 25.7055
20 May 2026 2,200 25.7440
21 May 2026 2,200 25.7500
22 May 2026 2,200 25.4000

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 22 May 2026 amounts to 795,600 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.com/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).


26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333074  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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