07.04.2025 08:15:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
23.30 CHF -42.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 7 April 2025. – In the period from 31 March 2025 up to including 4 April 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 25,700 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
31 March 2025 5,250 23.8132
1 April 2025 5,150 24.2450
2 April 2025 5,200 24.0733
3 April 2025 5,100 23.8644
4 April 2025 5,000 22.9056

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 4 April 2025 amounts to 98,600 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).


07.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2112200  07.04.2025 CET/CEST