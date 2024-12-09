Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
09.12.2024 08:00:17

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

09.12.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 9 December 2024. – In the period from 2 December 2024 up to including 6 December 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 12,900 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
2 December 2024 2,600 24.4997
3 December 2024 2,700 24.5204
4 December 2024 2,700 24.8222
5 December 2024 2,400 24.9421
6 December 2024 2,500 24.5814

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 6 December 2024 amounts to 616,254 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


09.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2046367  09.12.2024 CET/CEST

