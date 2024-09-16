Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 16 September 2024. – In the period from 9 September 2024 up to including 13 September 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 8.504 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
9 September 2024 1,900 24.0735
10 September 2024 1,850 23.8459
11 September 2024 1,950 23.4526
12 September 2024 1,900 23.6773
13 September 2024 904 23.7502

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 13 September 2024 amounts to 485,931 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


16.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1988695  16.09.2024 CET/CEST

