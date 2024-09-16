|
16.09.2024 09:30:46
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 16 September 2024. – In the period from 9 September 2024 up to including 13 September 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 8.504 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 13 September 2024 amounts to 485,931 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).
16.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1988695 16.09.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|
09:30
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:30
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
12.09.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.ch)
|
09.09.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.09.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
02.09.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)