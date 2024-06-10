Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.06.2024 11:12:51

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 10 June 2024. In the period from 3 June 2024 up to including 7 June 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 14,365 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
3 June 2024 2,770 28.3548
4 June 2024 2,840 27.9151
5 June 2024 2,950 27.7934
6 June 2024 2,855 27.7461
7 June 2024 2,950 28.0001

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 7 June 2024 amounts to 234,751 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1921649  10.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

