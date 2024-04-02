Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’706 -0.2%  SPI 15’412 -0.2%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’498 0.0%  Euro 0.9762 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’102 0.4%  Gold 2’262 0.5%  Bitcoin 60’131 -4.7%  Dollar 0.9086 0.5%  Öl 88.9 1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Trump Media & Technology111854123Lonza1384101Swisscom874251Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
März 2024: Experten empfehlen LVMH-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
IONOS-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: IONOS erhält Cloud-AUftrag vom Deutschen Bund
CTS Eventim-Aktie dreht in die Gewinnzone: Übernahme des Ticketgeschäfts von Vivendi
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
DKSH schliesst sich mit Kardex zusammen - DKSH-Aktie fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 11:35:08

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Beteiligungs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

02.04.2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)
No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt am Main, 2 April 2024. In the period from 25 March 2024 up to including 28 March 2024, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired a total of 17,214 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 4 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€)
25 March 2024 4,407 24.9965
26 March 2024 5,100 25.3399
27 March 2024 4,373 25.5594
28 March 2024 2,970 25.7293

 

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 5 March 2024 up to and including 28 March 2024 amounts to 77,802 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/share-buyback-program).


02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1871441  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871441&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten