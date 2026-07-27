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27.07.2026 16:29:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 22nd Interim Reporting
In the period from 20 July 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 a number of 1,725,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 29,641,588 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|LEI Code:
|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371992 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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