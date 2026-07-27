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Deutsche Bank Aktie 829257 / DE0005140008

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27.07.2026 16:29:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank
28.74 CHF 1.10%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 22nd  Interim Reporting

In the period from 20 July 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 a number of 1,725,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
20 July 2026 375,000 30.6740
21 July 2026 198,000 30.8311
22 July 2026 225,000 31.1496
23 July 2026 770,000 30.3040
24 July 2026 157,000 30.3305

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 29,641,588 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).
 

27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
LEI Code: 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371992  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 6.9155 18.12.2026 154141778
Long 12.1025 19.03.2027 155499198
Long 47.0742 18.09.2026 157879019
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.6024 11.98 157533406
Long 11.7564 5.17 159110319
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.6877 11.89 157534427
Short 9.3541 7.73 156739223
Short 16.8591 3.05 158150278
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -21.64 147103158
Long 8 -14.29 153821608
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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