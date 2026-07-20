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Deutsche Bank Aktie 829257 / DE0005140008

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20.07.2026 16:29:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank
28.31 CHF -0.34%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

20.07.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting

In the period from 13 July 2026 until and including 17 July 2026 a number of 1,900,770 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
13 July 2026 430,000 31.1321
14 July 2026 261,734 31.0197
15 July 2026 214,036 31.3897
16 July 2026 355,000 31.6115
17 July 2026 640,000 30.8173

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 17 July 2026 amounts to 27,916,588 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).
 

20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
LEI Code: 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368624  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3514 18.12.2026 154141778
Long 11.5147 18.12.2026 155499197
Long 52.9527 18.09.2026 157879019
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.5106 13.03 157335349
Long 10.5424 6.97 157534440
Long 22.2378 1.78 158050291
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 5.7574 13.46 157534427
Short 12.0265 4.50 158150278
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -19.92 147103158
Long 8 -12.41 153821608
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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