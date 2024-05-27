Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Bank Aktie [Valor: 829257 / ISIN: DE0005140008]
27.05.2024 11:42:07

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

27.05.2024 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 12th Interim Reporting

In the period from 20 May 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 a number of 2,509,929 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 1 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 4 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
05/20/2024 460,000 15.6152
05/21/2024 530,000 15.5174
05/22/2024 525,000 15.5524
05/23/2024 500,000 15.5614
05/24/2024 494,929 15.4453

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2024-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 amounts to 28,769,509 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

27.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1911765  27.05.2024 CET/CEST

