EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

27.05.2024
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
Deutsche Bank AG
Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 12th Interim Reporting
In the period from 20 May 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 a number of 2,509,929 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 1 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 4 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2024-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 amounts to 28,769,509 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
