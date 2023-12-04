|
04.12.2023 16:13:00
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 18th Interim Reporting
In the period from 27 November 2023 until and including 01 December 2023 a number of 0 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 01 August 2023 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 02 August 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2023-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 01 December 2023 amounts to 43,926,675 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1788883 04.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG
|
16:13
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:13
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:56
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
12:24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX notiert im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
12:24
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX gibt am Montagmittag nach (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.23
|So schätzen die Analysten die Deutsche Bank-Aktie im November 2023 ein (finanzen.net)
|
01.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX liegt im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
01.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags stärker (finanzen.ch)