Deutsche Bank Aktie [Valor: 829257 / ISIN: DE0005140008]
18.09.2023 17:07:50

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank
9.76 CHF 1.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

18.09.2023 / 17:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback 7th Interim Reporting

In the period from 11 September 2023 until and including 15 September 2023 a number of 210,241 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 01 August 2023 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 02 August 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
09/11/2023 123,351 9.8255
09/12/2023 80,890 9.8172
09/13/2023 - -
09/14/2023 - -
09/15/2023 - -

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2023-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 15 September 2023 amounts to 26,219,540 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

18.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1728747  18.09.2023 CET/CEST

