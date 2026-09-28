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Daimler Truck Aktie 115216150 / DE000DTR0CK8

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28.09.2026 10:27:21

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
40.33 CHF 0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 27
 
In the time period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026, a number of 661,380 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
21 September 2026 150,000 43.3665 6,504,975.00 XETRA
22 September 2026 120,000 43.4570 5,214,840.00 XETRA
23 September 2026 105,000 42.6047 4,473,493.50 XETRA
24 September 2026 180,000 42.1578 7,588,404.00 XETRA
25 September 2026 106,380 42.1798 4,487,087.12 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 7,819,120 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 28 September 2026
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
LEI Code: 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406250  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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