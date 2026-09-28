EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



28.09.2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST

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Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 27 In the time period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026, a number of 661,380 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 13, 2026, the start of the share buyback and on September 18, 2026, the start of the second tranche. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 21 September 2026 150,000 43.3665 6,504,975.00 XETRA 22 September 2026 120,000 43.4570 5,214,840.00 XETRA 23 September 2026 105,000 42.6047 4,473,493.50 XETRA 24 September 2026 180,000 42.1578 7,588,404.00 XETRA 25 September 2026 106,380 42.1798 4,487,087.12 XETRA The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 7,819,120 shares. Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025 The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG. Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 28 September 2026 Daimler Truck Holding AG The Board of Management

28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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