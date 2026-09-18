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Daimler Truck Aktie 115216150 / DE000DTR0CK8

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18.09.2026 12:07:32

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
41.65 CHF -0.57%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

18.09.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, September 18, 2026

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") resolved on July 7, 2025, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program. The program started on March 16, 2026, and is to be completed at the latest by March 15, 2028. During this period, up to 72,487,118 shares of the company (ISIN DE000DTR0CK8, “Daimler Truck-Shares”) may be repurchased via the stock exchange or a multilateral trading system within the meaning of § 2 (6) German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) for a total purchase price of up to EUR 2 billion (not including ancillary acquisition costs). The acquisition of the Daimler Truck-Shares is based on the authorization granted by the General Meeting on May 27, 2025 (“Authorization”).

The acquisition of own shares shall take place in several tranches. As part of the first tranche, 7,157,740 own shares have been acquired for a total amount of EUR 300 million (rounded, not including ancillary acquisition costs) over the period of March 16, 2026, until September 16, 2026. During the second tranche, for the purposes specified in Art. 5 para. 2 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, own shares shall be acquired for a total amount of up to EUR 1,1 billion but in any event not more than 65,329,378 Daimler Truck-Shares from September 21, 2026, until June 30, 2027, at the latest under the following conditions.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with the Authorization and the so called safe-harbour-provision of Art. 5 Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

Pursuant to the Authorization, Daimler Truck is allowed to acquire own shares up to May 26, 2030, in an amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the effectiveness of the resolution by the General Meeting or – if this value is lower – at the time the Authorization is exercised. The amount paid per Daimler Truck-Share (not including ancillary acquisition costs) may not exceed the price determined at the opening of Xetra-trading (or at the opening of a functionally equivalent successor to the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the day of trading by more than 10% and may not be more than 20% lower than that price.

The buyback is lead-managed by one or more independent credit institutions or investment firms on behalf and for the account of Daimler Truck.

The credit institution mandated for the second tranche will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Daimler Truck-Shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Daimler Truck and will be obliged to conduct the buyback in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the specifications contained in the share buyback program. In particular, the Daimler Truck-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

The Board of Management may terminate the share buyback program - in compliance with legal provisions - at any time. The buyback program may, where needed and legally permitted, be suspended and, if necessary, be resumed at any time.

Independently of this share buyback program, Daimler Truck may acquire own shares as part of employee share programs. If such an employee share program should be conducted, no own shares will be acquired pursuant to this share buyback program during the acquisition period of the employee share program.

All transactions will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 not later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the execution of such transactions. Daimler Truck will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback program at www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.


18.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com
LEI Code: 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401630  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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