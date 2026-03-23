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Daimler Truck Aktie 115216150 / DE000DTR0CK8

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23.03.2026 18:53:33

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
35.23 CHF -3.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Report 1

In the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a number of 872,826 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 13 March 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 16 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Purchase Volume (EUR)           Trading Venue (MIC code)
March 16, 2026  312,077 42.3931 13,229,911.47 XETR
March 16, 2026  282,438 42.4491 11,989,238.91 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
March 16, 2026  44,902 42.4532 1,906,233.59 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
March 16, 2026  31,070 42.4601 1,319,235.31 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
March 19, 2026  57,298 40.4788 2,319,354.28 XETR
March 20, 2026  145,041 40.1272 5,820,089.22 XETR

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 amounts to 872,826 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 23 March 2026

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296268  23.03.2026 CET/CEST