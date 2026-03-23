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23.03.2026 18:53:33
EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Report 1
In the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, a number of 872,826 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 13 March 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 16 March 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 amounts to 872,826 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025.
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 23 March 2026
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296268 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Daimler Truck
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18:53
|EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:53