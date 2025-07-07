Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.07.2025 20:56:13

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

07.07.2025 / 20:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 70
 
In the time period from 30 June 2025 until and including 04 July 2025, a number of 100,000 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
30 June 2025 20,000 40.3549 807,098.00 XETRA
01 July 2025 20,000 39.4587 789,174.00 XETRA
02 July 2025 20,000 40.2977 805,954.00 XETRA
03 July 2025 20,000 40.7444 814,888.00 XETRA
04 July 2025 20,000 40.2858 805,716.00 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 04 July 2025 amounts to 56,252,197 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 07 July 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2166442  07.07.2025 CET/CEST

