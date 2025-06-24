Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.06.2025 12:13:43

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
34.83 CHF -1.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2025 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 68
 
In the time period from 16 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025, a number of 563,067 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
16 June 2025 50,000 38.8423 1,942,115.00 XETRA
17 June 2025 50,000 38.7960 1,939,800.00 XETRA
18 June 2025 50,000 37.8447 1,892,235.00 XETRA
19 June 2025 124,643 37.7411 4,704,163.93 XETRA
19 June 2025 63,012 37.7928 2,381,399.91 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
19 June 2025 7,504 37.7991 283,644.45 Turquoise Europe(TQEX)
19 June 2025 5,280 37.7021 199,067.09 Aquis Europe(AQEU)
20 June 2025 129,676 37.9298 4,918,584.74 XETRA
20 June 2025 82,952 37.9415 3,147,323.31 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 20 June 2025 amounts to 55,469,770 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 24 June 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


24.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2159688  24.06.2025 CET/CEST

