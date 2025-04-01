EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 58

01.04.2025 / 10:13 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 58 In the time period from 24 March 2025 until and including 28 March 2025, a number of 1,345,514 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 24 March 2025 100,000 38.4813 3,848,130.00 XETRA 25 March 2025 99,703 38.1843 3,807,089.26 XETRA 26 March 2025 98,970 38.3936 3,799,814.59 XETRA 27 March 2025 254,208 37.9336 9,643,024.59 XETRA 27 March 2025 66,223 37.9034 2,510,076.86 CBOE Europe(CEUX) 28 March 2025 498,625 37.9630 18,929,300.88 XETRA 28 March 2025 167,395 37.9545 6,353,393.53 CBOE Europe(CEUX) 28 March 2025 24,089 37.9654 914,548.52 Turquoise Europe(TQEX) 28 March 2025 36,301 37.9850 1,378,893.48 Aquis Europe(AQEU) The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 28 March 2025 amounts to 47,581,079 shares. Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023. The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG. Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 31 March 2025 Daimler Truck Holding AG The Board of Management

