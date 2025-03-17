Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.03.2025 15:39:46

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
37.76 CHF 11.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

17.03.2025 / 15:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 56
 
In the time period from 10 March 2025 until and including 14 March 2025, a number of 1,091,807 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
10 March 2025 426,000 43.0778 18,351,142.80 XETRA
10 March 2025 82,000 43.0582 3,530,772.40 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
10 March 2025 32,000 43.0372 1,377,190.40 Turquoise Europe(TQEX)
11 March 2025 100,000 41.7069 4,170,690.00 XETRA
12 March 2025 100,000 40.7064 4,070,640.00 XETRA
13 March 2025 137,338 37.7248 5,181,048.58 XETRA
13 March 2025 69,674 37.8501 2,637,167.87 CBOE Europe(CEUX)
13 March 2025 22,455 38.0675 854,805.71 Turquoise Europe(TQEX)
13 March 2025 22,340 38.0257 849,494.14 Aquis Europe(AQEU)
14 March 2025 100,000 39.5570 3,955,700.00 XETRA
 
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 14 March 2025 amounts to 45,935,565 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
 
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
 
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 17 March 2025
 
Daimler Truck Holding AG
 
The Board of Management
 

 


17.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2101808  17.03.2025 CET/CEST

