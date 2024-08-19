Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Daimler Truck
32.70 CHF 2.42%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

19.08.2024 / 13:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 30

In the time period from 12 August 2024 until and including 16 August 2024, a number of 1,701,228 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
12 August 2024 308,656 33.2351 10,258,213.03 Xetra
12 August 2024 174,556 33.2358 5,801,508.30 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
12 August 2024 37,544 33.2320 1,247,662.21 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
12 August 2024 31,436 33.2319 1,044,678.01 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
13 August 2024 312,085 33.2954 10,390,999.27 Xetra
13 August 2024 176,898 33.2951 5,889,839.01 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
13 August 2024 38,935 33.2936 1,296,287.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
13 August 2024 31,541 33.2918 1,050,055.97 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
14 August 2024 311,431 33.4496 10,417,242.38 Xetra
14 August 2024 176,145 33.4479 5,891,680.35 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
14 August 2024 38,584 33.4476 1,290,542.20 Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
14 August 2024 31,990 33.4478 1,069,995.12 Aquis Europe (AQEU)
15 August 2024 31,288 33.6200 1,051,901.04 Xetra
15 August 2024 139 33.6100 4,671.79 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 16 August 2024 amounts to 31,059,888 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 19 August 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


19.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1970687  19.08.2024 CET/CEST

