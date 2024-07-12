Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’365 0.9%  SPI 16’416 0.8%  Dow 40’234 1.2%  DAX 18’748 1.2%  Euro 0.9757 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’043 1.3%  Gold 2’417 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’021 1.2%  Dollar 0.8945 -0.2%  Öl 85.2 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Holcim1221405EMS-CHEMIE1644035
Top News
Globale Handelskonflikte: Wirtschaftsprofessor warnt vor Risiken für die Schweiz
Small-Cap-Aktien mit Underperformance: Experte sieht dennoch Chancen für deutsche Nebenwerte
KW 28: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Fitch: Bestätigung der Ratings von Banque Pictet
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Daimler Truck Aktie [Valor: 115216150 / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.07.2024 19:03:02

EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Daimler Truck-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Daimler Truck
37.12 CHF 3.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

12.07.2024 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 26

In the time period from 08 July 2024 until and including 12 July 2024, a number of 229,956 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
09 July 2024 126,577 36.1185  4,571,771.37 Xetra
09 July 2024 71,373 36.0437  2,572,547.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX)
09 July 2024 14,258 36.0451  513,931.04 Turquoise
09 July 2024 17,748 36.0426  639,684.06 Aquis Europe

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 12 July 2024 amounts to 24,988,702 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 12 July 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1945645  12.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945645&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Daimler Truck

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten