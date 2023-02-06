|
06.02.2023 22:27:23
EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 30. January 2023 up to and including 03. February 2023 were 9,808 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 30 January 2023 up to and including 03 February 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 03 February 2023 amounts to 85,835 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.cryptology-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 06 Februar 2023
Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors
|Cryptology Asset Group PLC
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|cryptology-ag.com
