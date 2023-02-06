SMI 11'283 -0.6%  SPI 14'556 -0.6%  Dow 33'891 -0.1%  DAX 15'346 -0.8%  Euro 0.9954 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'205 -1.2%  Gold 1'868 0.2%  Bitcoin 21'246 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9280 0.1%  Öl 81.3 1.9% 
Ausblick: Softbank stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon mit neuer Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptos keine Lösung für internationales Finanzsystem
Pinterest überzeugt trotz Umsatzplus nicht - Pinterest-Aktie nachbörslich deutlich tiefer
UBS überrascht mit signifikanten Neugeldern - hat die Bank vom "Credit Suisse-Effekt" profitiert?
EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

06.02.2023 / 22:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 29. Interim report

In the period from 30. January 2023 up to and including 03. February 2023 were 9,808 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 30 January 2023 up to and including 03 February 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
30.01.23                                                                   -      - -  
31.01.23                                                           2,208   3.52 7,743.20  
01.02.23 -      -                         -  
02.02.23 3,200   3,74 11,968.00  
03.02.23 4,400   3.73 16,120.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 03 February 2023 amounts to 85,835 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 06 Februar 2023

Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors
 


06.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1553021  06.02.2023 CET/CEST

Inside Trading & Investment

14:34 UBS KeyInvest: Das „Goldlöckchen“ ist zurück
09:15 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.02.2023
09:07 Vontobel: derimail - Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf SMI® - Kapitalschutz 100%, Cap 118%, Partizipation 100%
09:00 Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
08:30 SMI-Schwergewichte erneut im Fokus
03.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
02.02.23 Julius Bär: JB Outperformance-Zertifikat auf ABB Ltd
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

