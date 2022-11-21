SMI 11'085 0.4%  SPI 14'168 0.4%  Dow 33'648 -0.3%  DAX 14'385 -0.3%  Euro 0.9814 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'911 -0.4%  Gold 1'734 -1.0%  Bitcoin 15'324 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9588 0.5%  Öl 83.0 -5.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co in der Verlustzone: Kryptowährungen geben nach
Darum gibt der Euro zum Wochenstart nach - auch zum Franken schwächer
Alle Dominos Pizza-Aktien verkauft: So sieht Bill Ackmans Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lufthansa-Aktie im Plus: Lufthansa und Swiss planen zahlreiche Neueinstellungen - Eurowings verdoppelt Angebot am BER
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2022 17:30:25

EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
2.55 EUR -1.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 18. Interim report

In the period from 14. November 2022 up to and including 18. November 2022 were 2,510 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
14.11.22                                                              480    3.10 1488.00  
15.11.22 540   2.94 1549.80  
16.11.22 520   2.68             1413.20  
17.11.22 170   2.74 465.80  
18.11.22 800   2.58 2070.00  
           

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 Juli 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 amounts to 32,940 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 21 November 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors
 


21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492747  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los: Diese Börsenstrategien lohnen sich im aktuellen Marktumfeld

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: 21Shares – Bernhard Wenger | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP-Haus des Jahres» gewann 21Shares.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares, was 21Shares so besonders macht.

Mehr Inforation zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Publikum honoriert Krypto-Engagement im passiven Bereich – Swiss ETF Awards 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:20 Chefwechsel bei Visa
14:03 Fussball, Glühwein und Feiertage
09:59 Marktüberblick: SAP leidet unter Herabstufung
09:47 MarketFlow Live en français - Stocks rose 📈 FOMC minutes 📣 Oil fell 🛢️
09:16 Vontobel: derimail - Zum Wochenstart: BRCs auf Nestlé, Novartis und Roche
09:14 DAX – Die Luft wird zunehmend dünner
08:45 Publikum honoriert Krypto-Engagement im passiven Bereich – Swiss ETF Awards 2023 | BX TV
08:37 SMI mit starkem Wochenausklang
18.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Infineon, Tesla
17.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Tecan Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'513.15 19.79 HZSSMU
Short 11'748.09 13.85 DPSSMU
Short 12'183.35 8.94 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'085.04 21.11.2022 17:31:37
Long 10'647.36 19.79 DNSSMU
Long 10'376.72 13.43 AMSSMU
Long 9'967.00 8.97 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie etwas leichter: Neue Gelder für ABB-Börsenkandidaten E-Mobility
Einstieg in den Chipsektor: So hat Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway im dritten Quartal investiert
Alle Dominos Pizza-Aktien verkauft: So sieht Bill Ackmans Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
Julius Bär-Aktie im Plus: Wieder Neugelder von Juli bis Oktober generiert
"Gauner, Kriminelle, Betrüger": Krypto-Skeptiker Roubini teilt gegen Binance-Chef und weitere Krypto-Akteure aus
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nespresso will Kaffee-Papierkapsel auf den Markt bringen
Drittes Quartal 2022: Das hat sich im Aktiendepot von George Soros verändert
Stadler Rail-Aktie knapp im Minus: Auftrag von Lausanner TL geht an Stadler Rail
"Krypto ist die Mutter aller Schneeballsysteme!": Nouriel Roubini kritisiert FTX, Binance & Co. scharf
SMI zum Handelsschluss erholt -- DAX letztendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten