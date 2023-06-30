EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information

Covestro AG / Share buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 3rd Tranche Final Report

In the period from June 26, 2023 until and including June 29, 2023 a number of 128,210 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 06/26/2023 31,900 49.5421 06/27/2023 31,370 49.8130 06/28/2023 31,940 48.9195 06/29/2023 33,000 47.3583

The third tranche of the share buyback program was completed as of June 29, 2023. The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 29, 2023 amounts to a number of 1,208,035 shares. The average purchase price per share was 40.8147. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of 49,305,572.32 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the three tranches of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 29, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,687,991 shares, corresponding to 2.4% of the company's stock capital.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, June 30, 2023