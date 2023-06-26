Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 -0.6%  SPI 14'657 -0.7%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'747 -0.5%  Euro 0.9751 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'248 -0.6%  Gold 1'932 0.5%  Bitcoin 27'171 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8951 -0.3%  Öl 74.0 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren
Kraken lanchiert NFT-Marktplatz offiziell - Auswahl aus mehr als 250 Kollektionen
Aston Martin- und Mercedes Benz-Aktie uneins: Aston Martin und Mercedes Benz passen ihre strategische Kooperationsvereinbarung an
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Leonteq19089118Logitech2575132ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2023 10:42:10

EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Covestro
47.65 CHF 23.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

26.06.2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information

Covestro AG / Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 3rd Tranche / 6th Interim Report

 

In the period from June 19, 2023 until and including June 23, 2023 a number of 157,300 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
06/19/2023 38,280 40.7028
06/20/2023 20,050 38.1963
06/21/2023 34,000 45.9270
06/22/2023 32,870 47.5317
06/23/2023 32,100 48.6558

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 3rd tranche share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 1,079,825 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,559,781 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, June 26, 2023


26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1665289  26.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665289&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen