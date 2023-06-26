EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information

Covestro AG / Share buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 3rd Tranche / 6th Interim Report

In the period from June 19, 2023 until and including June 23, 2023 a number of 157,300 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 06/19/2023 38,280 40.7028 06/20/2023 20,050 38.1963 06/21/2023 34,000 45.9270 06/22/2023 32,870 47.5317 06/23/2023 32,100 48.6558

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 3rd tranche share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 1,079,825 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,559,781 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, June 26, 2023