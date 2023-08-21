Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'848 0.1%  SPI 14'308 0.1%  Dow 34'381 -0.4%  DAX 15'603 0.2%  Euro 0.9577 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'225 0.3%  Gold 1'893 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'877 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8788 -0.4%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278ams24924656
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Investments im zweiten Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management im Depot
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT
GAM-Aktie dreht ins Plus: GAM hält von Newgame vorgeschlagene Brückenfinanzierung für nicht ausreichend
Tesla kann Top-Manager von Bosch abwerben
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.08.2023 18:36:06

EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 17/08/2023, 19:15 CET/CEST - BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
5.27 CHF 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
Correction of a release from 17/08/2023, 19:15 CET/CEST - BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

21.08.2023 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement is made in replacement of the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 17 August 2023. In the original announcement, the disclosed new total number of voting rights was incorrect and has been corrected below.   

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 August 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,338,550 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,632,565 319,488 1,386,497
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 475.70 475.65 475.70
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 470.45 470.45 470.45
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 473.6146 473.5405 473.5881

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 473.6146 2,632,565
Cboe (UK)/BXE 473.5405 319,488
Cboe (UK)/CXE 473.5881 1,386,497

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6958J_1-2023-8-17.pdf 


The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  17 August 2023

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                                               

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,257,916,403
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  934,029,631
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  18,197,028,534

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com


21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1708125  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708125&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.08.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.08.23 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.23 BP Buy UBS AG
01.08.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:46 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
09:01 SMI fällt auf 4-Monats-Tief
18.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia
18.08.23 Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer trotzen Kursschwäche
18.08.23 Das Herz der deutschen Wirtschaft: kleine und mittlere Unternehmen
17.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
17.08.23 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'300.00 19.30
Short 11'523.33 13.74 3ZSSMU
Short 11'940.06 8.97 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'848.34 21.08.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'415.73 19.91 5SSMIU
Long 10'176.05 13.91 CUSSMU
Long 9'746.91 8.97 VZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben
Stadler Rail-Aktie etwas fester: Stadler hat Auftrag für ersten zweistöckigen Batteriezug für den US-Markt erhalten
Vetropack-Aktie tiefrot: Brand im Werk Kremsmünster setzt fünf Produktionslinien ausser Betrieb
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt leicht: Rheinmetall will in kommenden Tagen mit Service in der Ukraine beginnen
Aktiencrash voraus? Mark Spitznagel hält den Aktienmarkt für deutlich überbewertet
Volkswagen-Aktie knapp im Plus: VW startet Produktion der neuen Elektrolimousine ID.7 in Emden
Tesla beschliesst weitere Preissenkungen in China
Nikola-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Präsident von Nikolas Energiesparte nimmt seinen Hut
Tesla kann Top-Manager von Bosch abwerben
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Montag etwas höher, auch wenn sich die Gewinne im späten Handel zusehends verringerten. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenso etwas zulegen. Die US-Börsen eröffnen die neue Handelswoche mit uneinheitlichen Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit