Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
27.11.2024 20:37:07

EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 14/10/2024, 14:11 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
76.30 CHF 18.15%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Correction of a release from 14/10/2024, 14:11 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

27.11.2024 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 07 October 2024 until and including 11 October 2024, a total number of 25,025 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
07/10/2024 6,059  77.5488 XETA
08/10/2024 4,200  78.4781 XETA
09/10/2024 4,238  79.5824 XETA
10/10/2024 5,922 78.5275 XETA
11/10/2024 4,606 79.0908 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 11 October 2024 therefore amounts to 64,724 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 14 October 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


27.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2039907  27.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039907&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

