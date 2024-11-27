EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 11/11/2024, 13:35 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Correction of a release from 11/11/2024, 13:35 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



27.11.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 04 November 2024 until and including 08 November 2024, a total number of 20,227 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 04/11/2024 4,448 82.0912 XETA 05/11/2024 3,556 83.5434 XETA 06/11/2024 3,727 84.4395

XETA 07/11/2024 4,447 83.0139 XETA 08/11/2024 4,049 83.6789 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 08 November 2024 therefore amounts to 158,574 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 11 November 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board