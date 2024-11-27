EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 07/10/2024, 15:09 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Correction of a release from 07/10/2024, 15:09 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
27.11.2024 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|In the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024, a total number of 39,699 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
|The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
|26/09/2024
|5,504
|78.3653
|XETA
|27/09/2024
|5,551
|77.6873
|XETA
|30/09/2024
|5,942
|77.8022
|XETA
|01/10/2024
|4,621
|78.4686
|XETA
|01/10/2024
|829
|79.0369
|CEUX
|02/10/2024
|5,562
|78.0591
|XETA
|03/10/2024
|3,500
|77.7157
|XETA
|03/10/2024
|2,000
|77.7063
|CEUX
|04/10/2024
|6,190
|77.6609
|XETA
|The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024 therefore amounts to 39,699 shares.
|Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
|https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024
|Berlin, 07 October 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
