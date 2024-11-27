Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
27.11.2024 20:33:35

EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 07/10/2024, 15:09 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
76.30 CHF 18.15%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Correction of a release from 07/10/2024, 15:09 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

27.11.2024 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                   
                 
                   
  Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052  
                   
  In the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024, a total number of 39,699 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
                   
  The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.  
                   
  The following quantities have been purchased:            
                   
  Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)      
  26/09/2024 5,504 78.3653 XETA      
                   
  27/09/2024 5,551 77.6873 XETA      
                   
  30/09/2024 5,942 77.8022 XETA      
                   
  01/10/2024 4,621 78.4686 XETA      
                   
  01/10/2024 829 79.0369 CEUX      
                   
  02/10/2024 5,562 78.0591 XETA      
                   
  03/10/2024 3,500 77.7157 XETA      
                   
  03/10/2024 2,000 77.7063 CEUX      
                   
  04/10/2024 6,190 77.6609 XETA      
                   
  The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 04 October 2024 therefore amounts to 39,699 shares.  
                   
  Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at  
  https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024  
                   
  Berlin, 07 October 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board		  

 


27.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2039901  27.11.2024 CET/CEST

