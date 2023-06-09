Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'254 -0.5%  SPI 14'830 -0.4%  Dow 33'895 0.2%  DAX 15'950 -0.3%  Euro 0.9705 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'290 -0.2%  Gold 1'962 -0.3%  Bitcoin 23'895 0.3%  Dollar 0.9030 0.5%  Öl 75.1 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
GM-Aktie und Tesla-Aktie springen hoch: Tesla öffnet Supercharger-Ladenetz für Konkurrenten General Motors - Streit um Bohrungen in Grünheide
Mai 2023: So schätzen Experten die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ein
KW 23: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
"Systematische Risiken": Darum warnt Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin vor Re-Staking
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171Lonza1384101On113454047
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Commerzbank Aktie [Valor: 21170377 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2023 20:18:22

EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Commerzbank
9.54 CHF 1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Commerzbank AG Share BuyBack June 07,2023 - June 09,2023
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09.06.2023 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, June 09,2023

In the period from June 07, 2023 to, and including, June 09,2023 Commerzbank AG has purchased a number of 3,208,539 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of June 06, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
     
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
07/06/2023 1,306,845 9.7445
08/06/2023 945,581 9.8864
09/06/2023 956,113 9.8909
 
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since June 07, 2023 through, and including, June 09,2023 amounts to 3,208,539.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).
 

09.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653921  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653921&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten