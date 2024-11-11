|
11.11.2024 15:45:44
EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ CLIQ Digital - Disclosure Share buyback status as of 8 November 2024
CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 8 November 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Düsseldorf, 11 November 2024: In the period from 4 November up to and including 8 November 2024, a total of 8,894 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.
The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 8 November 2024 amounts to 550,528 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.
11.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2027231 11.11.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AG
|
15:45
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15:45
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.11.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results (EQS Group)
|
07.11.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital berichtet über die Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2024 (EQS Group)
|
04.11.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.11.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
31.10.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Invitation to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call (EQS Group)
|
31.10.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Einladung zum Earnings Call für das dritte Quartal 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cliq Digital AG
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.
🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow startet fester -- SMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street geht es weiter aufwärts. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}